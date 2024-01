Guhle scored a goal on one shot and recorded five blocks over 19:17 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Guhle started the new year with a bang by snapping a 17-game goal drought. He one-timed a big rebound of a Johnny Kovacevic shot past Scott Wedgewood for his first tally since Nov. 22. It was his third goal in 33 games, leaving him one shy of the career-high four he had in 44 games last season.