Guhle (lower body) will miss at least eight weeks, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Guhle suffered an apparent leg injury Dec. 29 versus the Panthers. The 20-year-old defender has two goals and 14 points through 36 games this season. Check back for another update on Guhle once he's activated off injured reserve.
