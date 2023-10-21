Guhle (upper body) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Washington, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Guhle sustained the upper-body injury during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota. He has an assist, four PIM and seven shots in three contests this season. With Guhle unavailable, Justin Barron might make his season debut.
