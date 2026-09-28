Guhle (groin) was placed on injured reserve by the Canadiens on Monday.

Guhle underwent minor adductor muscle surgery over the summer and was slated to miss the start of the 2026-27 regular season, so his placement on injured reserve isn't particularly surprising. The Canadiens indicated in mid-September that Guhle was expected to return in 4-5 weeks, so the 24-year-old could be back in action as early as mid-October. Across 39 regular-season appearances last year, Guhle logged two goals, nine assists, 86 hits, 63 blocked shots and 41 PIM while averaging 19:28 of ice time.