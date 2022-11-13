Guhle had two assists, three hits and one blocked shot over 21:20 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Pittsburgh.
Guhle set up Cole Caufield's second-period goal then had a hand in the Mike Hoffman's overtime winner. The rookie blueliner recorded his third multi-point game of the season and second in the last four contests.
