Guhle scored a goal on two shots and three blocked shots over 22:40 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Guhle scored his first NHL goal in his eighth start. David Savard moved in from the blue line, occupying the attention of all the Sabres, before feeding feeding the rookie, who one-timed a rocket from a difficult angle. Guhle earned his way onto the NHL roster during training camp and skates on the top pair as well as the second power-play unit. His role could change when Joel Edmundson (lower body) and/or Mike Matheson (abdomen) return, but Guhle hasn't looked out of place in the NHL. He has three points, nine shots, 15 hits, 17 blocks and nine PIM while averaging 20:55 TOI over eight games.