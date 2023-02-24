Guhle (knee) practiced in a regular jersey on Friday, Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now reports.
This was Guhle's first practice in a regular jersey since he was injured Dec. 29 versus Florida, Guhle was selected 16th overall in 2020 and the defenseman has two goals and 14 points in 36 games in his rookie campaign. Consider him day-to-day at this time.
More News
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Practices, will travel with team•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Out eight weeks•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Surfaces on IR•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Not expected to face Capitals•
-
Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle: Leaves with apparent leg injury•