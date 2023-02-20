Guhle (knee) practiced Monday in non-contact jersey and will travel with the team, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Guhle had not skated with the Canadiens since being placed on injured reserve in early January. He was initially given a timeline of eight weeks to recover, so his return may not be imminent. The 21-year-old blueliner has registered two goals, 12 assists, 36 shots on net, 65 blocks and 72 hits in 36 games this season. Montreal begins a two-game road trip in New Jersey on Tuesday.