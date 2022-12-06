Guhle notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Guhle set up a Nick Suzuki goal in the first period. With two assists in three games to begin December, Guhle is starting to find his way on offense again. The 20-year-old blueliner is up to 10 points, 22 shots on net, 55 hits, 42 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 25 contests. He's logged steady top-four minutes, and unlike some of the Canadiens' other young blueliners, the rookie is expected to be a part of the lineup every game.