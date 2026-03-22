Guhle scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists, went plus-3, added 14 PIM, doled out two hits and blocked four shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Islanders.

Guhle was all over this game, and it was his goal that stood as the game-winner. He had earned just five assists over 23 outings since returning from a groin injury in early January. The 24-year-old defenseman is better known for his physical play, but he can chip in offense as well. He's at two goals, 10 points, 31 shots on net, 60 hits, 47 blocked shots, 31 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 29 appearances this season.