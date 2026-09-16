The Canadiens announced Wednesday that Guhle is recovering from a minor surgery to his adductor muscle that he underwent over the summer, and he's expected to return in 4-5 weeks.

Reports surfaced early in the week that Guhle would miss the start of the 2026-27 campaign following offseason surgery, and the nature of his procedure and a return timetable have now been revealed. The 24-year-old's timeline suggests that he could return as early as mid-October, but the Canadiens could exercise caution with his recovery since he's slated to miss the entirety of training camp. Guhle recorded two goals, nine assists, 86 hits, 63 blocked shots and 41 PIM while averaging 19:28 of ice time across 39 regular-season appearances last year.