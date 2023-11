Guhle had one assist, one shot on goal, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Guhle's shot from the point resulted on a scramble in front of the Matt Tomkins before Michael Pezzetta banged home a loose puck for the Canadiens' second goal. The 21-year-old defenseman has four assists and leads Montreal with 27 blocked shots through eight games.