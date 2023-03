Guhle (upper body) is still considered day-to-day and won't be in the lineup to face Carolina on Tuesday, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports,

Guhle has appeared in 39 games this season in which he notched three goals, 12 assists and 75 hits while averaging 20:38 of ice time. With the 21-year-old blueliner on the shelf, along with Justin Barron (upper body), the Habs will turn to Chris Wideman.