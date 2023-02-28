Guhle (knee) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup Tuesday versus San Jose, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Guhle should return to a top-four role against the Sharks. He's picked up 14 points through 36 contests this season.
