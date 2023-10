Guhle (upper body) will return Saturday against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Guhle had missed Montreal's last four games after suffering an upper-body injury on Oct. 17 against Minnesota. The 21-year-old Guhle will likely return to a bottom-pairing role on Montreal's blue line while potentially seeing some time on the power play. Guhle had one assist through his first three games this season.