Guhle scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. He added two blocks, one hit and two penalty minutes to his line over 25:45 of ice time.

Guhle snuck in toward the goal and finished off a feed from Mike Matheson to put Montreal on top, 1-0, late in the first period. The tally was Guhle's fourth and first in 12 outings. He's up to 12 points through 45 games and leads the Habs with 129 blocks.