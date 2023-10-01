Guhle scored a short-handed goal, blocked four shots and delivered one hit in Saturday's 3-1 preseason loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens took advantage of an offensive-zone faceoff on the penalty kill, when Guhle snuck in from the point on the off-side and beat Martin Jones stick-side with a wrister. He's appeared in three of four preseason games and is preparing to be part of the top pair when the regular season opens. The 2020 first-round pick paired with 2023 first-round pick, David Reinbacher, on Saturday in what was a glimpse of future seasons. Following the game, Reinbacher was loaned to HC Kloten of Switzerland's National League.