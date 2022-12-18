Guhle had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and two blocked shots over 18:37 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Guhle showed off nifty moves, drawing defenders to him before sliding a pass to Nick Suzuki, who buried the puck shortside past Andrei Vasilevskiy. The rookie blueliner has 11 assists and 12 points through 31 games.