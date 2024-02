Guhle recorded an assist, one shot, one hit and seven penalty minutes over 19:09 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Guhle, who was available after getting clipped in Sunday's loss to the Blues, made the night for one Montreal rookie. Late in the third period, he picked the pocket of Anaheim's Troy Terry and led a two-on-zero break that resulted in Brandon Gignac's first NHL goal. The helper was the ninth of the season for Guhle, who has 13 points over 49 games.