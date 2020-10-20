Guhle signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Tuesday.

The Canadiens just selected Guhle with the 16th overall pick in this year's draft. The 18-year-old blueliner spent the 2019-20 season with the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL, totaling 11 goals and 40 points while posting a plus-23 rating in 64 games. Guhle isn't expected to be a consistent offensive producer at the NHL level, and he's at least a year away from making the jump to the big club, so there's no reason to use a draft pick on him in dynasty formats at this stage in his development.