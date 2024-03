Guhle was suspended one game for slashing the Flyers' Travis Konecny.

Guhle will miss Saturday's tilt against the Hurricanes and be eligible to return Tuesday against Florida. The 22-year-old blueliner has six goals and 21 points through 68 games this season, including six in his last five appearances. Johnny Kovacevic could take Guhle's spot in the lineup Saturday.