Guhle will miss the start of the 2026-27 regular season after undergoing offseason surgery, TVA Sports reports Monday.

Guhle appeared in a career-low 39 regular-season games last year and recorded two goals, nine assists, 86 hits, 63 blocked shots and 41 PIM while averaging 19:28 of ice time. He was available throughout the playoffs and helped lead the Canadiens to the Eastern Conference Finals, but he underwent surgery following the postseason. The exact nature of his procedure isn't yet clear, but it will force him to miss time early in the season.