Guhle had two assists, one shot on net and four blocked shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Vegas.

Guhle helped on goals by Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky while posting his second multi-point effort of the season. The 20-year-old rookie has one goal and four assists through 12 games. He also has 12 shots on net, 23 hits, 24 blocked shots and nine PIM with a minus-2 over 20:56 of TOI per game.