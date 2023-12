Guhle had an assist, two shots on net, two blocked shots and three hits over 19:51 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Guhle snapped a seven-game stretch without a point when he initiated a sequence that ended in Joel Armia's second-period tally that gave Montreal a 1-0 lead. The defenseman has two goals, seven assists, 38 shots, 39 hits and 73 blocked shots with a plus-3 rating while averaging 21:14 TOI over 26 games.