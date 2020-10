Guhle was drafted 16th overall by the Canadiens at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Guhle is a slick-skating defender with a ton of character. He controls gaps well and uses his big body to force guys off the puck. Every NHL coach wants a big, physical defender who skates well. But Guhle doesn't have a lot of offensive upside, so he's unlikely to feature on a top power play. He's going to be better on the ice than in any fantasy arena.