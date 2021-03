Guhle is out indefinitely with a hand injury suffered during a game Sunday against Moose Jaw of the WHL, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Guhle, Montreal's first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2020 draft, has one goal and one assist in two games for Prince Albert, for whom he is the captain. He had played three games for AHL Laval before joining the junior-level Raiders when the WHL's delayed season kicked off.