Guhle (lower body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Guhle, who is already ruled out for Tuesday's game against Nashville, won't be eligible to play Thursday versus the Rangers. He has posted 14 points, 36 shots on goal, 65 blocks and 72 hits in 36 games this season. The Canadiens activated David Savard (upper body) from injured reserve for his return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Predators.