Guhle (upper body) had two assists in his return to action in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

The timing of his return is critical with Mike Matheson (lower body) not returning to the ice after the second period Saturday. Guhle has the ability to deliver offense, and depending on the length of Matheson's absence, he could be the Habs' go-to for the power play. Guhle has just 48 NHL games under his belt, but he would be an intriguing fantasy option for the duration of Matheson's absence if Guhle moves up to Montreal's top unit with the extra man.