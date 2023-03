Guhle (upper body) is considered day-to-day and will not suit up Sunday against Vegas.

Guhle has appeared in three games since missing 23 contests with a knee injury but will be back on the shelf temporarily. With a day-to-day designation, the 21-year-old could return as early as Tuesday against Carolina. He's scored 15 points with a minus-14 rating in 39 games this season.