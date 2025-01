Guhle is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair a lacerated quadricep muscle.

Guhle has four goals, 14 points, 67 hits and 100 blocks in 44 appearances in 2024-25. Jayden Struble will likely play regularly during Guhle's absence. Montreal will also probably summon a defenseman from the minors because it's down to six healthy blueliners.