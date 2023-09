Guhle (ankle) will be available for the start of training camp, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Guhle sat out the final 13 games last season with a high-ankle sprain. The 21-year-old defender supplied four goals, 18 points, 77 blocked shots and 84 hits in 44 outings during his rookie campaign in 2022-23. Guhle could see playing time on the second pairing and the second power-play unit this season.