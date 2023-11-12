Guhle scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Boston. He also had an assist, two shots on net, four blocked shots and one hit over 21:12 of ice time.

Guhle took advantage of a couple fortunate bounces and beat Jeremy Swayman, who was prone on the ice. The defenseman had earlier picked up a primary assist when Brendan Gallagher deposited a rebound of his shot from the point. It was the second multi-point effort for Guhle, who has six points in 10 games. He's also contributed 12 hits, 31 blocked shots and 19 shots on net while averaging 19:56 TOI on the second pair.