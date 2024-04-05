Guhle (upper body) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Lightning.

Guhle took a hard hit into the boards in the first period, and it's enough to keep him out for the rest of the game. Depending on the severity of the injury, the Canadiens could opt to shut down the 22-year-old defenseman for the season. They next play Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, and if Guhle can't play, Johnny Kovacevic will likely get in the lineup.