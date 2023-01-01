Guhle (lower body) won't play on the road against Nashville on Tuesday.
Guhle will be re-evaluated after the Canadiens return to Montreal, and it remains to be seen if he'll be available for Thursday's home contest versus the Rangers. He has two goals and 14 points in 36 games this season. The 20-year-old was injured during Thursday's game against Florida and didn't play Saturday versus Washington.
