Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Active Thursday
Alzner was in the active lineup Thursday and registered one shot along with one hit in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis.
Coach Claude Julien wanted Alzner instead of the smaller Mike Reilly against the physical Blues. It marked the first time Alzner's played since he was recalled from AHL Laval in late December.
