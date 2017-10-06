Alzner had a shorthanded assist, two shots on net, one hit and was minus-1 over 21:28 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Buffalo.

Alzner's defensive-zone poke check initiated a sequence that led to Phillip Danault's shorthanded, game-tying goal in the third period. It's the type of play that goes unnoticed, but is emblematic of Alzner's steady play on the blue line. The 29-year-old is one of three new faces on defense, so there may be some adjustment early on, something that showed Thursday when the Habs let 45 shots in on Carey Price.