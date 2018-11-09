Alzner started in place of Noah Juulsen on Thursday and had four blocked shots, two hits, a two-minute minor penalty and one shot on net in a 6-5 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Juulsen sat out with the normal bumps and bruises NHL defensemen experience, so this might just be a one-game appearance for Alzner, who made his first start in five games. He played a typically physical game and finished plus-1 over a season-high 19:19 of ice time. The veteran blueliner has appeared in just five of the first 16 games and is plus-2.