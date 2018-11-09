Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Back in lineup Thursday
Alzner started in place of Noah Juulsen on Thursday and had four blocked shots, two hits, a two-minute minor penalty and one shot on net in a 6-5 overtime loss to Buffalo.
Juulsen sat out with the normal bumps and bruises NHL defensemen experience, so this might just be a one-game appearance for Alzner, who made his first start in five games. He played a typically physical game and finished plus-1 over a season-high 19:19 of ice time. The veteran blueliner has appeared in just five of the first 16 games and is plus-2.
More News
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Contributes five hits Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Tagging into lineup Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: To see first action Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Healthy scratch Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Double-digit points for fifth straight year•
-
Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Starts point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...