Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Back in minors
Alzner was returned to AHL Laval on Thursday, TSN reports.
Alzner will get the opportunity to log some additional minutes while the rest of the Habs are enjoying the All-Star break. The veteran blueliner has appeared in just one of Montreal's previous 13 contests and figures to serve primarily as a healthy scratch when up in the NHL the rest of the season.
