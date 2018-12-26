Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Back with the Habs
Alzner was recalled from AHL Laval on Wednesday.
Since being demoted, Alzner hasn't exactly found his game in the minors, posting just a goal and assist in 10 games with AHL Laval. However, with David Schlemko landing on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, the 30-year-old Alzner stands to get a healthy dose of game action in his return to Laval's parent club in Montreal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...