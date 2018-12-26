Alzner was recalled from AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Since being demoted, Alzner hasn't exactly found his game in the minors, posting just a goal and assist in 10 games with AHL Laval. However, with David Schlemko landing on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, the 30-year-old Alzner stands to get a healthy dose of game action in his return to Laval's parent club in Montreal.