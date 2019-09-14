Alzner (groin) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran blueliner certainly was hoping for a better start to training camp. While the injury isn't believed to be serious, it remains to be seen whether or not Alzner will be fit enough to play in Monday's preseason opener. The 30-year-old appeared in just nine games with the Canadiens last season. It's likely Alzner will begin the 2019-20 season with AHL Laval.