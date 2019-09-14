Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Battling groin injury
Alzner (groin) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The veteran blueliner certainly was hoping for a better start to training camp. While the injury isn't believed to be serious, it remains to be seen whether or not Alzner will be fit enough to play in Monday's preseason opener. The 30-year-old appeared in just nine games with the Canadiens last season. It's likely Alzner will begin the 2019-20 season with AHL Laval.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.