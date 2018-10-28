Alzner had five hits and one shot in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Bruins.

Alzner filled in for the injured Noah Juulsen (upper body) and played just the third time in 10 games. As can be the case for players that have experienced a string of healthy scratches, Alzner made an impact by delivering body checks. His five hits topped Montreal's blueliners, which his helpful, but his game doesn't fit the fast-paced style coach Claude Julien has implemented this season. He'll remain the seventh defenseman when all hands are healthy.