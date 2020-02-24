Alzner was reassigned to AHL Laval on Monday in order to be eligible for the AHL playoffs and will be back with the Habs for Tuesday's clash with Vancouver, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Saturday's matchup with Ottawa was Alzner's first taste of NHL action since Jan. 10, 2019. With the 23-man roster limit lifted, Montreal could opt to keep the veteran defenseman in the NHL for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign. Alzner has never been an offensive powerhouse, so fantasy owners shouldn't be expecting to see him on the scoresheet that often.