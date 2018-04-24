Alzner supplied 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) while averaging 20:04 of ice time throughout 2017-18.

Although his points total doesn't necessarily stand out, Alzner was able to deliver 140 hits and block 144 shots throughout the course of the season, although he did stay on the second pairing even with Shea Weber (foot) sidelined. The 29-year-old was also potentially robbed in the points department, as he attempted 188 shots and had 84 on net, but just lit the lamp once -- he did however, start 63 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone which limited his offensive opportunities. Alzner's entering the second season of a five-year contract with Montreal, and figures to be deployed in a similar role in 2018-19.