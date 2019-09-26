Alzner was designated for waivers by the Habs on Thursday for purpose of reassignment.

Alzner spent the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors with AHL Laval and it seems likely he will be back there again this year. The defender appeared in 682 games during his 11-year NHL career, in which he tallied 20 goals and 110 helpers. The 31-year-old was never an offensive force, but should provide some solid veteran leadership for the Rocket.