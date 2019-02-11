Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Headed to Laval
Alzner cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL Laval, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
The move to assign Alzner comes mere days after the Canadiens acquired Christian Folin from Philadelphia. Alzner has bounced between the NHL and AHL this season, playing more games for Laval than he has for Montreal.
