Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Healthy scratch Wednesday
Alzner was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's season-opener against Toronto, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
The DNP snapped Alzner's iron man streak at 622 consecutive games. Coach Claude Julien put out an active roster that accentuated youth and speed, as the 30-year-old Alzner and the 35-year-old Tomas Plekanec were scratched. We don't think this will be a regular occurrence; Alzner could rotate in with the 31-year-old Jordie Benn.
