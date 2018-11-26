Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Hits waiver wire
Alzner was placed on waivers by the Habs on Monday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
By waiving Alzner, Montreal clears a spot on the 23-man roster to activate Shea Weber (knee) off injured reserve, which will likely occur ahead of Tuesday's clash with Carolina. Alzner previous told reporters he would be willing to accept a demotion to AHL Laval, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic and figures to return to the minors for the first time since 2009-10 when he was with the Capitals if he clears waivers -- which is certainly not guaranteed.
