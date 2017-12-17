Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Hitting, blocking pace picking up
Alzner had two shots on net, one hit and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Senators.
Offense isn't Alzner's forte, so fantasy owners need him to execute in the more traditional areas associated with blueliners, like blocked shots and hits. He's currently second on the team in both categories and has picked up the pace of late. Over the last 13 games, he's averaged 2.38 hits and 2.15 blocks.
