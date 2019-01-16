Alzner was sent down to Laval following Montreal's 5-1 win over the Panthers on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The plan is for Alzner to suit for AHL Laval on Wednesday before re-joining the Canadiens for their trip to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets. The veteran blueliner has become a non-factor in reality as well as in fantasy.

