Canadiens' Karl Alzner: Loaned to minor-league affiliate
The Canadiens loaned Alzner to AHL Laval on Friday.
Alzner has bounced back and forth between the big club and the minors this campaign, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. It's likely only a matter of time until the veteran blueliner is once again summoned by the Canadiens to serve as an emergency depth option.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...